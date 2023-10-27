Preview: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers – Clash of AAC Rivals

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) are gearing up to face the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in an exciting matchup on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Both teams are part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and are hungry for a victory.

Florida Atlantic’s offense has had its struggles this season, ranking 91st in the FBS with an average of 24.1 points per game. However, their defense has been more solid, ranking 65th in points allowed, giving up an average of 399.0 points per contest.

On the other hand, Charlotte’s offense has faced its fair share of challenges, ranking second-worst in the FBS with an average of only 14.6 points per game. However, their defense has performed relatively better, ranking 48th in the FBS with an average of 22.7 points allowed per contest.

Both teams are aware of their respective strengths and weaknesses, making this matchup an intriguing battle. Florida Atlantic will rely on the arm of quarterback Daniel Richardson, who has thrown for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns this season. Running back Larry McCammon III will look to make an impact with his 472 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Charlotte, led quarterback Trexler Ivey, will aim to improve their offensive output with his 601 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jalon Jones has been a force on the ground with 446 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

This game promises to be an intense clash between two AAC rivals, and fans can catch all the action on ESPN2. If you can’t make it to the stadium, you can also stream the game live on Fubo. Don’t miss this exciting showdown between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Charlotte 49ers!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the date and time of the game?

The game between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Charlotte 49ers is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET.

Where will the game be played?

The game will be held at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. If you prefer to stream the game, you can do so on Fubo.

Which conference do the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Charlotte 49ers belong to?

Both teams are part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Who are the key players to watch in this game?

For Florida Atlantic, keep an eye on quarterback Daniel Richardson and running back Larry McCammon III. For Charlotte, quarterback Trexler Ivey and running back Jalon Jones will be vital contributors.

Note: This article was independently written and does not include direct quotes from the source article.