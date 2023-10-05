The Exorcist: Believer Movie: Where and How to Watch

The highly anticipated horror movie, The Exorcist: Believer, is set to premiere this Halloween season. IGN’s review of the film describes it as a serviceable horror movie but a disappointing revival for a cornerstone of horror cinema. The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the original 1973 film and the first movie in a rebooted Exorcist trilogy.

The movie will be released in theaters on October 6, with some theaters showing it starting tomorrow. To find showtimes near you, you can check the local listings on the main theater websites.

For those who prefer streaming, The Exorcist: Believer will eventually be available on Peacock and later on Prime Video. Universal’s movies typically come to streaming platforms within 120 days after their theatrical release, with the exact timing depending on the film’s success. Based on this pattern, it is expected that The Exorcist: Believer will be available on Peacock sometime between December and February, and on Prime Video four months later.

The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth installment in the 40-year-old film franchise and serves as a direct sequel to the original Exorcist. The story follows Victor Fielding, who has been raising his daughter Angela since the death of his wife. When Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods and return with no memory of what happened, Victor seeks the help of Chris MacNeil, the only person who has witnessed something similar before.

All five previously released Exorcist movies can be streamed online. If you want to catch up on the series, you can find them on various streaming platforms.

The Exorcist: Believer was written Peter Sattler and David Gordon Green, directed David Gordon Green, and stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ellen Burstyn.

The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute, including credits, and is rated R for violent content, disturbing images, language, and sexual references. It does not have a post-credits scene.

Fans of The Exorcist franchise can look forward to more movies in the future, as The Exorcist: Believer is the first film in a planned trilogy. The next installment, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is currently scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

Source: IGN