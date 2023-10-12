Weekly Eviction Episode on “Big Brother”

In tonight’s episode of “Big Brother” on CBS, fans will witness the weekly eviction as the remaining contestants battle it out for the grand prize of $750,000. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

This week, the Head of Household, Bowie Jane, nominated Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields for eviction. However, Jag Bains won the power of veto and decided to remove Cannon from the nominations. Jane then replaced her with Cameron Hardin, changing the dynamics of the eviction.

The current roster of players in the game includes America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, and Matt Klotz. Each contestant is vying for the ultimate prize, navigating the challenges and alliances within the house.

“Big Brother” is known for its unique setup, with contestants living in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. This intense scrutiny adds to the drama and excitement of the show.

For fans who don’t have cable, there are several streaming options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ offer free trials to watch “Big Brother” without a cable subscription. These services provide access to multiple channels and on-demand content, allowing viewers to enjoy the show on their preferred platforms.

To stay updated with the happenings in the house, fans can also watch the live feeds 24/7 on Paramount+, offering an inside look at the contestants’ daily activities.

As the eviction episode unfolds tonight, viewers can expect twists, alliances, and strategic gameplay. Who will be the next contestant to leave the “Big Brother” house, one step closer to the coveted grand prize? Tune in to find out.

