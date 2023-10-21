Elon Phoenix Face Monmouth Hawks in CAA Showdown

The Elon Phoenix (3-4) are set to take on the Monmouth Hawks (3-3) in a highly anticipated Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, North Carolina.

Elon’s offense has struggled this season, ranking among the bottom 25 teams in the FCS with an average of 293.6 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have allowed an average of 372.3 yards per game, ranking 81st in the FCS.

Monmouth, on the other hand, has found success on offense, averaging 37.2 points per game, which is the 11th-best in the FCS. Their defense has allowed an average of 25.8 points per game, ranking 57th in the FCS.

The game promises to be a battle between Elon’s struggling offense and Monmouth’s potent offensive attack. Elon’s quarterback, Matthew Downing, has thrown for 739 yards, completing 59.1% of his passes with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Their leading rusher, Jalen Hampton, has amassed 594 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Monmouth’s quarterback, Marquez McCray, has been impressive, throwing for 1,404 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Their top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has rushed for 812 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Both teams have key players on the receiving end as well. Elon’s Jordan Bonner has recorded 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Monmouth’s Dymere Miller leads his team with 552 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

This CAA showdown will pit Elon’s struggling offense against Monmouth’s high-scoring attack. It will be interesting to see if Elon’s defense can contain Monmouth’s explosive offense and if their offense can find a way to put up points against Monmouth’s defense.

Sources:

– FCS Football: Elon Phoenix vs. Monmouth Hawks Preview and Prediction (slapthesign.com)