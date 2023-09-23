Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State: Preview and Key Statistics

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This game promises to be a competitive matchup between two teams with similar records.

In terms of offensive production, Jacksonville State has been averaging 344 yards per game, ranking 65th in the FBS. Their defense has also been solid, allowing an average of 322.3 yards per game, placing them 45th in the nation. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan has struggled on both sides of the ball. They rank fifth-worst in total offense, with only 269.3 total yards per game, and 23rd-worst in total defense, allowing 425 total yards per game.

If you’re looking to watch this game, it will be broadcast on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game on ESPN+.

When looking at key statistics, Eastern Michigan has struggled with their passing game. Quarterback Austin Smith has thrown for 403 yards this season, averaging 134.3 yards per game. He has completed 55.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State’s Zion Webb has thrown for 217 yards, completing 48.7% of his passes. He has also contributed 76 rushing yards on 21 carries.

On the ground, Eastern Michigan’s Samson Evans leads the team with 214 rushing yards and one touchdown. Malik Jackson is Jacksonville State’s top rusher with 249 yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Eastern Michigan’s Tanner Knue leads his team with 119 yards and one touchdown, while Perry Carter Jr. leads Jacksonville State with 87 receiving yards.

Both teams will be looking to improve their records with a win in this matchup. It will be interesting to see which team can execute their game plan and come out on top.

Sources:

– ESPN+ (www.espn.com)

– Data Skrive (www.dataskrive.com)