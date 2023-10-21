Evaluating the Eastern Illinois vs. Bryant College Football Matchup

The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to face off at O’Brien Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023. With both teams having a season record of 4-3 and 3-3 respectively, this matchup promises to be an exciting one.

In terms of offensive performance, Eastern Illinois ranks 51st in the FCS with an average of 369.1 yards per game. Their passing game, led quarterback Pierce Holley, has been particularly strong, with Holley throwing for 1,887 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. On the ground, MJ Flowers Jr. has been a key player with 409 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Panthers have struggled, ranking 89th with an average of 382.4 yards allowed per game. However, they have been effective in creating turnovers, with one interception and zero takeaways so far in the season.

On the other side, the Bryant Bulldogs have averaged 354.3 total yards per game on offense, ranking 61st in the FCS. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has been leading the charge, throwing for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns, while also contributing 257 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a similar performance to Eastern Illinois, ranking 88th with 382.0 total yards allowed per game. They have managed to create two takeaways, but have also given up one turnover.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, making it difficult to predict the outcome of this matchup. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup will be a test of offensive prowess and defensive resilience, and it will be interesting to see how these teams stack up against each other.

