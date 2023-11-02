New Duke Blue Devils vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Who Will Emerge Victorious?

The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) are set to clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in an exciting ACC matchup on November 2, 2023, at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial conference win, and this game promises to be a thrilling contest.

Duke’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 96th in the country with an average of 349.6 yards per game. However, their defense has been solid, allowing just 320.3 yards per game, placing them at the 22nd spot in the national rankings. On the other hand, Wake Forest has posted an average of 22.3 points per game, placing them at 104th in the FBS. Defensively, they rank 58th, giving up 24.5 points per game.

Despite their offensive struggles, Duke has shown resilience with their ability to limit opponents’ yardage. The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, have found success on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams will be looking to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses and find a way to come out on top.

For those looking to catch all the action, the game will be broadcasted on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET. If you can’t make it to the stadium, you can also watch the game live on Fubo. Make sure to mark your calendars and set aside time to witness this exciting clash between the Blue Devils and the Demon Deacons.

FAQ:

Q: Where will the Duke vs. Wake Forest game take place?

A: The game will be held at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

Q: Which channel can I watch the game on?

A: The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Q: Is there a live stream available?

A: Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo.

Q: How can I access college football action all season?

A: You can watch college football games throughout the season on Fubo and ESPN+.