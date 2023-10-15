Carolina Hurricanes vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview, Stats, and Key Players

The Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting NHL game on Sunday. The Hurricanes are coming off a victory in their previous game, while the Ducks are looking to bounce back from a loss.

To catch the action, fans can tune in to ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, or BSSO. The game will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET.

Looking at the stats from the previous season, the Ducks struggled defensively, giving up 335 total goals, which ranked them 32nd in the league. Their offensive performance wasn’t much better, as they scored only 206 goals, placing them 31st in the league. Additionally, their power-play percentage was the lowest in the NHL at 15.72%.

Key players to watch for the Ducks include Trevor Zegras, who had an impressive 65 points last season, and Alex Killorn, who contributed with 64 points. Troy Terry, known for his faceoff win percentage of 100%, will also be a key player for the Ducks.

On the other side, the Hurricanes had a more solid performance in the previous season. They gave up only 210 total goals, ranking them second in the league for the fewest goals against. Offensively, they scored 262 goals, making them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league. Their power-play conversion rate was 19.76%.

Key players for the Hurricanes include Martin Necas, who recorded 71 points last season, and Sebastian Aho, who had 67 points. Brent Burns, known for his solid defensive play, will be a key player to watch on the Hurricanes’ blue line.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, and this game promises to be an exciting battle on the ice. Tune in to see if the Hurricanes can continue their winning streak or if the Ducks can bounce back with a victory.

Sources: Data Skrive