Drake Bulldogs vs. Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies: A Clash of Pioneer League Opponents

The Drake Bulldogs (2-3) will face off against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-2) in a thrilling Pioneer League matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. While Drake has shown strength in total offense, ranking 75th with an average of 333 yards per game, their defense has struggled, ranking 78th with an average of 371.8 yards allowed per game. On the other hand, St. Thomas (MN)’s offense has been lackluster, ranking 25th-worst with only 292.8 total yards per game. However, their defense has excelled, standing as the 14th-best in the nation, surrendering just 256.5 total yards per game.

This game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ at 1:00 PM ET, providing football fans a chance to witness the competition between these two Pioneer League opponents.

Key statistics reveal the contrasting strengths and weaknesses of both teams. Drake’s rushing game has struggled, ranking 116th with an average of 87 yards per game, while St. Thomas (MN) has excelled in this area, ranking 37th with an average of 166.3 rushing yards per game. In the passing game, Drake has posted impressive numbers, ranking 28th with an average of 246 passing yards per game, while St. Thomas (MN) has struggled, ranking 117th with an average of 126.5 passing yards per game.

Leaders for the Drake Bulldogs include quarterback Luke Bailey, who has thrown for 1,169 yards this season with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Dorian Boyland has contributed 228 rushing yards and one touchdown, while receivers Sam Rodriguez, Colin Howard, and Trey Radocha have made significant contributions in the passing game.

For the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies, quarterback Tak Tateoka has amassed 508 passing yards with four touchdown passes and one interception. Running back Shawn Shipman leads the rushing attack with 561 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Andrew McElroy, Jacob Wildermuth, and Bryce Boyd have all made notable contributions in the passing game.

The clash between the Drake Bulldogs and Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies promises to be an exciting Pioneer League showdown, showcasing the strengths and weaknesses of both teams’ offenses and defenses. Football enthusiasts should tune in to ESPN+ to catch this thrilling game.

