Preview: San Diego Toreros vs. Drake Bulldogs

The San Diego Toreros (1-5) will be facing off against the Drake Bulldogs (3-3) in a Pioneer League showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will take place at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California. The Toreros have struggled offensively, averaging 22.0 points per game and ranking 77th in the FCS. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 31.3 points per game, placing them 95th in the rankings. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have been more efficient on offense, averaging 370.2 total yards per game and ranking 50th. Defensively, they have surrendered an average of 340.3 total yards per contest, placing them 51st.

In terms of key statistics, Drake has a slight edge over San Diego. They have a higher average for offensive yards (370.2 vs. 346.0) and defensive yards allowed (340.3 vs. 314.3). However, San Diego has a slightly better average for rush yards (109.7 vs. 90.3), while Drake has a better average for pass yards (279.8 vs. 236.3). Both teams have yet to turn the ball over or record any takeaways this season.

For Drake, Luke Bailey has been leading the offense with 1,580 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, and two interceptions. Dorian Boyland has been their top rusher with 269 yards and two touchdowns, while Mitchell January leads in receiving yards with 323 and three touchdowns.

On the other side, San Diego’s Grant Sergent has thrown for 890 yards, seven touchdown passes, and two interceptions. Isaiah Williams leads the team in rushing with 435 yards and four touchdowns, and Ja’Seem Reed has the most receiving yards with 501 and two touchdowns.

To watch the game, it will be available to stream on ESPN+ at 5:00 PM ET. Both teams will be looking for a much-needed win, so it will be an exciting matchup to follow.

