Drake Bulldogs Face Marist Red Foxes in College Football Showdown

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Drake Bulldogs and the Marist Red Foxes is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial victory in this Pioneer League showdown.

While Drake has shown a strong offensive performance, averaging 23 points per game, their defense has struggled, ranking 75th in the FCS and giving up an average of 27.9 points per game. On the other hand, Marist’s offense has been slightly less productive, averaging 20.1 points per game and ranking 94th in the FCS. Their defense, however, sits at 90th, surrendering an average of 30.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have relied heavily on the arm of quarterback Luke Bailey, who has thrown for 1,969 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. Running back Dorian Boyland has also been a key contributor, with 476 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Mitchell January leads the team in receiving yards with 372 and four touchdowns.

Marist, led quarterback Brock Bagozzi, has relied on a balanced offensive attack. Bagozzi has thrown for 1,376 yards and nine touchdowns, while running back Amin Woods has rushed for 575 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Matt Stianche has been a favorite target for Bagozzi, amassing 503 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

To catch all the exciting action, fans can tune in to ESPN+ for the live broadcast of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. For those unable to watch on TV, there is also the option to stream the game on ESPN+.

This is a crucial matchup for both teams as they look to improve their position in the Pioneer League standings. Make sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this thrilling college football showdown between the Drake Bulldogs and the Marist Red Foxes.

FAQs

1. Where will the Drake Bulldogs face the Marist Red Foxes?

The game will be held at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in Poughkeepsie, New York.

2. What time does the game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

3. Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. You can also stream it on the ESPN+ platform.