Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Starting Pitchers and Game Info

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers will face off on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers will start Bobby Miller, while the Tigers will send Reese Olson to the mound.

The Dodgers have been performing well in both their batting and pitching performances this season. They currently rank second in MLB with 236 total home runs and have a .460 slugging percentage, also second-best in the league. Their batting average of .258 is the fifth-best in the league, and they have the second-best offense, scoring an average of 5.7 runs per game. The Dodgers also boast a .342 on-base percentage, which is second-best in baseball.

On the pitching side, the Dodgers’ staff has a cumulative 8.5 K/9, ranking 22nd in MLB, and a team ERA of 4.15, which is 15th across all pitching staffs. They have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors at 1.218.

Bobby Miller will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He has a record of 10-3 this season with a 4.02 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. In his most recent appearance against the Seattle Mariners, Miller went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits. He has recorded seven quality starts this year and has a streak of eight games where he has gone five or more innings. Miller has had three games this season where he did not allow any earned runs.

These two teams have been playing well recently, with the Dodgers winning their last two games against the Tigers. It will be an exciting matchup to watch as both teams look to continue their strong performances.

