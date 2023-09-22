Dodgers vs. Giants: Matchup Preview

In the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, both teams will look to continue their recent success. J.D. Martinez has been on fire for the Dodgers, while LaMonte Wade Jr has been a standout player for the Giants.

The Dodgers have been impressive offensively, ranking second in MLB with an average of 1.6 home runs per game and a slugging percentage of .459. They also have the second-best batting average in the league at .257 and are the second-highest scoring team, averaging 5.6 runs per game.

Defensively, the Dodgers’ pitching staff has been solid with a 4.13 team ERA and a 1.213 WHIP. They have a collective 8.6 K/9 rate, which ranks 18th in MLB.

On the other hand, the Giants have hit 165 home runs this season, ranking 19th in the league. Their slugging percentage of .389 and team batting average of .239 place them 25th and 24th, respectively, among MLB teams. They have scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Giants’ pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA and a 1.265 WHIP, ranking 12th and 11th in baseball, respectively. They have a 8.5 K/9 rate, which places them 22nd among MLB teams.

Caleb Ferguson will take the mound for the Dodgers, boasting a 7-3 record, a 2.88 ERA, and 66 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. Sean Manaea will start for the Giants, with a 6-6 record and a 4.12 ERA.

Both teams have had recent success, with the Dodgers winning their last five games and the Giants splitting their last five. It will be an exciting matchup to watch as these two division rivals go head-to-head.

Sources: MLB.com, BetMGM Sportsbook.