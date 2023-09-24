The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants Set to Face Off in Sunday Night Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are gearing up for an exciting matchup on Sunday night. Both teams have been performing well lately, with standout players J.D. Martinez and LaMonte Wade Jr making a big impact for their squads. Fans can catch all the action signing up for Fubo and tuning in to the live stream.

The Dodgers have been impressive on both offense and defense this season. They are currently second in baseball with 239 home runs, averaging 1.6 per game. Their slugging percentage of .457 ranks second in the league, and they have the seventh-best batting average at .257. The Dodgers also boast the second-highest scoring team, averaging 5.6 runs per game.

On the pitching side, the Dodgers have a solid staff. They strike out 8.4 times per game, ranking 11th in the majors. Their pitching staff has compiled a 4.11 team ERA, which is the 12th best in the league. They also have an impressive 1.210 WHIP, ranking fifth in baseball.

The Giants, on the other hand, have been performing well but not as dominantly as the Dodgers. They rank 19th in home runs with 168 and have a slugging percentage of .388, which places them 25th in MLB. Their team batting average of .238 also ranks 27th in the league. However, they have scored 662 runs this season, ranking 23rd in the majors.

Defensively, the Giants have a team ERA of 4.11, which is the 12th best in baseball. They have a combined 1.265 WHIP, putting them at 11th in the league.

In terms of starting pitchers, the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn to the mound. Lynn has a 5.92 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched this season. He’s looking for his 12th quality start of the year. On the other side, the Giants will start Ryan Walker, who has a 4-3 record and is still searching for his first quality start of the season.

Both teams have had recent matchups earlier in the week, with the Dodgers winning two out of three games. However, Sunday’s game will be a fresh start for both squads as they battle it out for the win.

