The San Francisco Giants Count on LaMonte Wade Jr. for Offensive Production Against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants will be relying on LaMonte Wade Jr. to continue his strong offensive performance when they face off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third game of their four-game series at Dodger Stadium. This matchup can be watched on Fubo.

The Dodgers have been impressive in both their batting and pitching performances this season. They rank second in MLB with an average of 1.6 home runs per game and a total of 238 home runs. Their .457 slugging percentage is also the second-best in the league. With a .257 batting average, the Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in MLB. They score an average of 5.6 runs per game, which is the second-most in baseball.

On the pitching side, the Dodgers’ staff ranks 18th in the majors with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Clayton Kershaw will be the probable starting pitcher for the Dodgers in this game. He has a 2.52 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched this season. Kershaw has had 11 quality starts and has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 22 appearances.

The Giants, on the other hand, will be looking to Wade Jr. to provide offensive production for the team. The Giants currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series against the Dodgers and will be aiming to extend their winning streak. Wade Jr. has been a key contributor for the Giants with his consistent hitting and ability to get on base. The team will rely on him to continue his success at the plate in this important game.

