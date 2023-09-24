Diamondbacks vs. Yankees: Game Preview and Matchup Details

The New York Yankees will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Fans can catch the action signing up for Fubo or placing their bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

In terms of batting performance, the Diamondbacks have hit 163 home runs this season, ranking 22nd in Major League Baseball. They have displayed solid power with 468 extra-base hits, placing them 14th in the league with a .414 slugging percentage. Additionally, they boast a team batting average of .253, ranking 12th in MLB. The Diamondbacks have scored 714 total runs this season, placing them 14th in the majors.

On the pitching side, the Diamondbacks have a team ERA of 4.57, which is 20th in MLB. Their pitchers have a combined strikeout rate of 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, ranking 23rd in the league. They have accumulated a total of 1,333 WHIP, placing them 19th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen to the mound as their probable starting pitcher for this game. Gallen has made 32 starts this season, earning 18 quality starts. In his last appearance, he pitched five innings against the San Francisco Giants and gave up four earned runs. Gallen has been consistent, pitching five or more innings in 22 consecutive games. Throughout the season, he has finished seven games without allowing an earned run.

Overall, this matchup promises an exciting battle between these two teams. Fans can look forward to seeing whether the Diamondbacks can improve their offensive and pitching performance against the Yankees.