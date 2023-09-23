Toreros vs. Flyers: Preview of Saturday’s Matchup

The San Diego Toreros (0-3) will be facing the Dayton Flyers (2-1) in a Pioneer League showdown on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Torero Stadium. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory.

On the offensive side, San Diego has been struggling, averaging 275.0 yards per game (103rd in the FCS). Their defense, however, has been a bright spot, ranking 30th and allowing only 286.3 yards per game. Dayton, on the other hand, has a strong offensive attack, ranking 11th in the FCS with an average of 38.0 points per game. Defensively, they have been conceding an average of 28.3 points per game, ranking 62nd.

If you’re wondering how to watch this matchup, you can catch it on ESPN+. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and will be held at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California.

In terms of key statistics, Dayton has been more dominant in several categories. They have averaged 420.7 offensive yards per game (23rd), compared to San Diego’s 275.0 (92nd). Dayton also has a stronger rushing game, ranked 15th with 219.3 yards per game, while San Diego ranks 96th with only 99.0 yards per game. In passing yards, Dayton has an advantage as well, with an average of 201.3 (59th), while San Diego trails behind with 176.0 (82nd).

As for turnovers and takeaways, both teams have been fairly even, with no turnovers and no takeaways yet in the season.

Key players to watch for Dayton include Dante Casciola, who has thrown for 480 yards and four touchdowns, and Michael Neel, who has rushed for 289 yards and scored three times. For San Diego, Dominic Nankil has passed for 528 yards and three touchdowns, while Isaiah Williams has been a versatile threat with 252 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

It’s bound to be an exciting game as the Toreros and Flyers battle it out for a much-needed win. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch all of the thrilling college football action this season.

