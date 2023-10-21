Dartmouth Big Green to Take on Columbia Lions in Ivy League Matchup

The Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) will face off against the Columbia Lions (2-3) in a crucial Ivy League showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Field. Both teams are looking to improve their records and secure a win in this highly anticipated game.

Dartmouth’s offense has been performing decently this season, averaging 358.2 yards per game, ranking 58th in the FCS. However, the team’s defense has been a standout, ranking 28th in total defense allowing just 305.6 yards per game.

On the other hand, Columbia has struggled to move the ball offensively, averaging only 242.8 total yards per game, which places them at eighth-worst in the FCS. However, their defense has held up well, allowing just 285 total yards per game, ranking 17th-best in the nation.

If you’re looking to watch this game, you can catch it on ESPN+. The kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 PM ET. Be sure to tune in and witness this exciting Ivy League matchup between two evenly matched teams.

In terms of key statistics, Dartmouth has a slight edge in total offensive yards with 358.2, ranking 105th in the FCS, while Columbia trails behind with 242.8 yards per game, placing them at 127th. However, when it comes to defense, Dartmouth ranks ninth, allowing 305.6 yards per game, while Columbia ranks sixth, surrendering just 285 yards per game.

Dartmouth’s quarterback, Jackson Proctor, has thrown for 439 yards this season with a completion rate of 78.9%, along with one touchdown and two interceptions. The team’s leading rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 78 times for 342 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Paxton Scott leads the team with 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For Columbia, quarterback Caden Bell has thrown for 499 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Joey Giorgi leads the team in rushing with 389 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver JJ Jenkins has been the top target, accumulating 216 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Both teams will give their all to secure a victory in this Ivy League matchup. Don’t miss the action and tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live.

