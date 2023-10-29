Fans Gear Up for Exciting Cowboys vs Rams Game

Football enthusiasts are gearing up for an exciting matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 29th, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are coming off different outcomes in their previous games. The Rams, with a record of 3-4, suffered a tough 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other hand, the Cowboys, with a record of 4-2, rallied and secured a 20-17 victory over the Chargers in Week 6.

Football fans looking for ways to watch the Cowboys vs. Rams game have several options available. For those without cable, a cost-effective option is a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Currently, Sling TV is offering a deal with 50% off the first month, bringing the price of the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50.

Alternatively, fans can consider subscribing to NFL+, the official streaming service of the National Football League. NFL+ offers live NFL games on mobile devices and provides access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games. The subscription starts at $40 per year or $7 per month.

Another popular option for streaming NFL games is ESPN+, the standalone streaming service of ESPN. For a monthly fee of $10 or an annual subscription of $100, subscribers can enjoy live broadcasts of the Cowboys vs. Rams game, as well as other NFL games airing on ESPN.

For those looking to watch the game for free, Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial. Fubo provides nearly every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season, including games broadcast nationally or on NFL Network.

As fans eagerly anticipate the game, the excitement continues to build. With both teams vying for the victory, spectators can expect an intense and riveting showdown on the football field.

