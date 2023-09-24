Cowboys vs Cardinals: A Clash of Opposite Starts

The upcoming NFC matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is set to be an intriguing battle between two teams with completely contrasting starts.

The Cowboys have kick-started the season in spectacular fashion, winning their first two games against both New York teams with a combined 60-point lead. Their defense has been rock-solid, conceding only 10 points so far. On the other hand, the Cardinals are desperately seeking their first victory. They suffered a close four-point defeat to the Commanders and squandered a 21-point lead against the Giants in the second half.

When it comes to watching this exciting matchup, there are several options available for fans. The game will be aired on FOX, and viewers without cable can stream the game live through a subscription to Sling TV. Sling TV is currently offering a 50% discount on the first month, making it an affordable option. Alternatively, viewers can opt for NFL+ as the official streaming service of the NFL, giving them access to live NFL games on their mobile devices. ESPN+ is another option for those looking to watch the game, along with the rest of the NFL season airing on ESPN.

For fans who want to watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game online for free, Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service is offering a seven-day free trial, providing access to nearly every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season.

The clash between the Cowboys and Cardinals is just one of many exhilarating matchups in the 2023-2024 NFL season. Fans can refer to the schedule for the complete lineup of games, with details on game times, television stations, and streaming services available.

