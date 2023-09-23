Cubs vs. Rockies: Saturday’s Matchup at Wrigley Field

On Saturday, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. The game will kick off at 2:20 PM ET and can be watched on MARQ. If you can’t make it to a TV, you can also stream the game on Fubo.

The Cubs have been performing well in both batting and pitching. They currently rank 14th in baseball with 187 home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. They also have the 10th-best batting average in the majors, hitting .255. In terms of scoring, the Cubs are the seventh-highest scoring team, averaging 5.1 runs per game. Their on-base percentage of .330 puts them in fifth place.

On the pitching side, the Cubs’ staff has a 4.16 ERA, ranking 15th across all MLB teams. They have a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Marcus Stroman will be the probable starting pitcher for the Cubs. He has a 10-8 record with a 3.76 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched this season.

In their recent games, the Cubs lost to the Diamondbacks but bounced back with a win against the Pirates. They will look to continue their winning momentum as they take on the Rockies.

