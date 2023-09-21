The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke’Bryan Hayes

The final game of a three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Fans can stream the game live on Fubo or catch it on MARQ TV channel.

The Cubs have shown a solid performance in batting, ranking 14th in MLB with a total of 184 home runs. They also have a .421 slugging percentage and the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.255). Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball with a total of 770, averaging 5.1 per game. Additionally, the Cubs have a respectable on-base percentage of .329 and strike out 8.6 times per game.

On the pitching side, the Cubs’ staff has a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, ranking 18th in the majors. Their team ERA is 4.17, placing them 15th among all MLB pitching staffs. The Cubs also have a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.279, which is the 13th best in the league.

The Cubs’ probable starting pitcher for the game is Kyle Hendricks. With a record of 6-7, Hendricks has a 3.91 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched this season. He has recorded 86 strikeouts and has had 10 quality starts. Hendricks has been consistently going five or more innings in his last nine games.

In their recent matchups, the Cubs lost two out of three games against the Diamondbacks and split the series with the Pirates with a win and a loss.

