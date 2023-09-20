Cubs vs Pirates: Preview of Wednesday’s Game

The Chicago Cubs will face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of their three-game series at Wrigley Field. The game will be broadcasted on MARQ and can also be streamed live on Fubo.

The Cubs have had a decent performance this season, with an average of 1.2 home runs per game and a .419 slugging percentage, ranking 14th and 12th in MLB respectively. They have a .254 batting average and are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game. The team also has a solid .329 on-base percentage.

On the pitching side, the Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA, ranking 13th among all MLB pitching staffs. Their pitching staff strikes out an average of 8.6 times per game and has a WHIP of 1.274.

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound. Steele has had an impressive record this season, with a 16-4 record and a 3.05 ERA. In his most recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he threw six innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits. Steele has been consistent in lasting at least five innings in his last 17 outings and has recorded 164 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

This matchup between the Cubs and the Pirates promises to be an exciting game to watch. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and continue their pursuit of success in the season.

