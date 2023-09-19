Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs Face Off at Wrigley Field

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be taking on the Chicago Cubs in a game at Wrigley Field. Bryan Reynolds will be leading the Pirates’ lineup, while Nico Hoerner will be representing the Cubs.

The Cubs have been performing well offensively, ranking 14th in baseball with 178 total home runs. Their .416 slugging percentage is also impressive, placing them 12th in MLB. Furthermore, the Cubs have the 11th-best batting average in the league at .254. They have been scoring an average of five runs per game, making them the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB.

On the pitching side, the Cubs have a collective 8.5 strikeouts per game, ranking 15th in the majors. Their team ERA stands at 4.13, placing them 14th among all MLB pitching staffs. Additionally, the Cubs have the 13th-best WHIP in the league at 1.276.

Javier Assad is set to start on the mound for the Cubs. In his last appearance, Assad gave up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. He will be looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Overall, this matchup promises to be an exciting one between two competitive teams. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action!

