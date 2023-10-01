Cubs vs. Brewers: Sunday Matchup Preview

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The game is scheduled to start at 3:10 PM ET. Don’t miss the action and watch the live stream on Fubo!

The Cubs have been performing well offensively this season, ranking 15th in MLB with 196 total home runs. They also have a strong slugging percentage of .422, which is 11th in baseball. Additionally, the team holds the eighth-best batting average in the league at .255.

Chicago is known for its scoring ability, averaging 5.1 runs per game, placing them as the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB. Their on-base percentage of .331 is also one of the best in the league, ranking fifth.

However, the Cubs’ pitching staff has struggled at times. With a team ERA of 4.16, they currently rank 15th among all MLB pitching staffs. Their strikeouts per game average of 8.6 puts them in the middle of the pack at 14th in baseball.

Justin Steele will be the probable starting pitcher for the Cubs in this matchup. He will be looking to add another quality start to his impressive season. With a record of 16-5, an ERA of 3.38, and 176 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched, Steele has been a reliable force on the mound.

This game is expected to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action!

Sources: MLB.com, BetMGM Sportsbook