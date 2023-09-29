Cody Bellinger to Lead Chicago Cubs Against Tyrone Taylor and Milwaukee Brewers

The Chicago Cubs, led Cody Bellinger, will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers, led Tyrone Taylor, in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. The game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Cubs have shown strong performance in both their batting and pitching. They currently rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs and have a slugging percentage of .419, ranking 11th in MLB. Their team batting average of .255 is the 10th best among MLB teams, and they have scored a total of 806 runs this season, placing them sixth in the league. The Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15, which is the 15th best in MLB.

Leading the pitching staff for the Cubs is Kyle Hendricks, who will be the probable starting pitcher in Friday’s game. Hendricks has a record of 6-8 this season and has delivered 11 quality starts in his 23 appearances. In his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 21, he gave up only one earned run in six innings.

It is expected to be an exciting matchup between the Cubs and the Brewers.

