The Atlanta Braves Face Off Against the Chicago Cubs in the Final Game of Their Series

In the upcoming game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs, the Braves will be taking on the Cubs at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 7:20 PM ET. Fans can watch the game live on BSSO or stream it on Fubo.

Both teams have shown strong performance in batting and pitching throughout the season. The Cubs currently rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs and have a slugging percentage of .421, placing them 11th in the league.

The Cubs possess a team batting average of .255, which ranks them 10th in MLB. Additionally, they have scored a total of 803 runs this season, placing them sixth in the league. Their on-base percentage of .331 is also among the highest in the league, ranking them fifth.

On the pitching side, the Cubs have a 4.16 ERA, which places them 15th in the majors. Their pitching staff has recorded a combined WHIP of 1.282, ranking them 14th in MLB. However, their strikeouts per game (8.5) place them 14th in the league.

The Cubs will be sending Marcus Stroman to the mound as their starting pitcher. Stroman has a record of 10-8 this season and will be making his 25th start. In his most recent appearance, he pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs against the Colorado Rockies.

Overall, this game is set to be an exciting matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs. Fans can expect a competitive display of batting and pitching skills from both teams as they battle it out on the field.

Definitions:

– Home runs: A hit in baseball that allows the batter to circle all the bases and score a run.

– Slugging percentage: A measure of the power of a hitter calculated dividing the total number of bases reached the total number of at-bats.

– Team batting average: The average number of hits per at-bat for a team.

– On-base percentage: A player’s frequency of reaching base any means (hits, walks, etc.) relative to their total plate appearances.

– ERA (Earned Run Average): The average number of earned runs a pitcher allows per nine innings pitched.

– WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched): A measure of a pitcher’s ability to prevent batters from reaching base.

– Quality start: A start a pitcher in which they pitch at least six innings and allow three or fewer earned runs.

– Starting pitcher: The pitcher who starts a game for a team.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive