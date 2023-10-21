Cornell Big Red vs. Brown Bears: A Clash of Ivy League Rivals

The Cornell Big Red (2-3) will face off against the Brown Bears (3-2) in an Ivy League matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Schoellkopf Field. Both teams will be looking to claim victory and improve their records in this exciting encounter.

Offensively, Cornell has been averaging 21.4 points per game this season, ranking 82nd in the FCS. On the defensive side, they have been conceding 27.6 points per game, placing them 66th in the FCS. In contrast, Brown’s offense has been thriving, ranking ninth in the FCS with an impressive average of 449.8 total yards per game. However, their defense has struggled, allowing 396.0 total yards per game, placing them 97th.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 1:00 PM ET, and fans can also catch the action on Fubo. It will take place at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, New York. The matchup promises to be an exhilarating showdown between these Ivy League rivals.

When comparing key statistics, Cornell has averaged 358.4 offensive yards per game (104th), while Brown has achieved an average of 449.8 offensive yards per game (57th). On the defensive side, Cornell has allowed an average of 343.2 yards per game (16th), while Brown has conceded 396.0 yards per game (35th).

Leading the way for Cornell is quarterback Jameson Wang, who has passed for 1,081 yards and scored four touchdowns. He has also contributed 247 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Receiver Nicholas Laboy has accumulated 370 yards on 26 receptions, scoring two touchdowns.

For Brown, quarterback Jake Willcox has thrown for 1,731 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Running back Stockton Owen has rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns, while wide receiver Wes Rockett has amassed 574 yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Both teams will be aiming to make a statement in this crucial Ivy League clash. Don’t miss the action as Cornell takes on Brown in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Sources:

– ESPN.com

– Data Skrive