Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers: Ivy League Matchup Preview

The Columbia Lions (2-2) and Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) are set to face off in an exciting Ivy League football game on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The game will take place at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in Manhattan, New York.

Both teams have shown strengths and weaknesses in different areas of the game. Columbia has a strong defense, ranking 15th in the nation in terms of total yards allowed per game at 266.8 yards. However, their offense has struggled, ranking 10th-worst with only 258.5 yards per game.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania boasts a solid defense that ranks 25th-best in scoring defense. They allow an average of just 22.3 points per game. Offensively, they have been averaging 29.8 points per game, ranking 36th in the FCS.

Key statistics show that Columbia has struggled with both rushing and passing yards, ranking 126th in offensive yards average and 123rd in passing yards average. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, excels in passing yards, ranking 9th, but struggles in rushing yards, ranking 103rd.

In terms of individual players, Columbia’s Caden Bell leads the team in passing yards with 408 yards and one touchdown pass. Joey Giorgi is the leading rusher with 333 yards, while JJ Jenkins leads in receiving yards with 180 yards.

For Pennsylvania, Aidan Sayin has been impressive with 1,131 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. Jonathan Mulatu leads the rushing attack with 125 yards, while Jared Richardson leads in receiving yards with 219 yards.

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be streamed live on the same platform. Football fans can catch all the college football action this season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Overall, this Ivy League matchup promises an exciting clash between Columbia and Pennsylvania. While Columbia’s defense will look to stifle Pennsylvania’s offense, the Quakers will aim to exploit Columbia’s offensive struggles. It will be a game to watch for college football enthusiasts.

Sources: Data Skrive