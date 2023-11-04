A Preview of the Ivy League Clash: Columbia Lions vs. Harvard Crimson

The Columbia Lions (2-5) are gearing up to face off against the Harvard Crimson (6-1) in an exciting Ivy League showdown on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The game will take place at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in Manhattan, New York.

Although Columbia’s offense has struggled this season, ranking fifth-worst in terms of points scored per game with an average of 12.7, their defense has been impressive. They boast the fourth-best defense in terms of points allowed, giving up just 15.6 points per game. On the other hand, Harvard’s offense has been more productive, averaging 368 total yards per game, placing them in the 51st spot nationally. However, their defense has been slightly weaker, surrendering an average of 358.1 total yards per game and ranking 71st in the FCS.

If you’re eager to catch the action, you can tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live at 12:30 PM ET. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy college football, this Ivy League clash is sure to provide an intriguing matchup.

FAQs:

Q: Where will the Columbia vs. Harvard game take place?

A: The game will be held at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in Manhattan, New York.

Q: When is the game scheduled for?

A: The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM ET.

Q: On which channel can I watch the game?

A: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Q: Can I stream the game online?

A: Yes, you can watch the game on ESPN+ via their live stream.

Q: What are the key statistics for Columbia and Harvard?

A: Columbia’s offense is averaging 244.4 yards per game (127th rank) compared to Harvard’s 368 yards per game (87th rank). On defense, Columbia allows an average of 299.9 yards per game (10th rank), while Harvard surrenders 358.1 yards per game (32nd rank).

Q: Who are the top performers for Columbia and Harvard?

A: Columbia’s top quarterback is Caden Bell, who has thrown for 499 yards and one touchdown this season. The leading rusher for Columbia is Joey Giorgi, who has carried the ball 100 times for 435 yards and one touchdown. For Harvard, their dual-threat quarterback Charles DePrima has passed for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

