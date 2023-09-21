Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Face Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt Showdown

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, with a record of 2-1, will take on the undefeated Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina’s offense has been strong this season, averaging 419.7 yards per game (50th in the FBS). However, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 385.7 yards per game (96th in the FBS). On the other hand, Georgia State ranks 26th in the FBS in scoring, putting up 39.3 points per game, while allowing 24.7 points per game (78th in the FBS).

To watch this exciting matchup, tune in to ESPN at 7:30 PM ET or stream the game on Fubo. The game will be held in Conway, South Carolina, at Brooks Stadium.

In terms of key statistics, Coastal Carolina’s offense ranks 58th in average yards per game with 419.7, while Georgia State’s offense ranks 40th with 462 yards per game. Defensively, Coastal Carolina ranks 93rd, allowing an average of 385.7 yards per game, while Georgia State ranks 99th, allowing 400.7 yards per game.

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina’s offense, with 708 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. Jared Brown has been a standout performer, with 95 rushing yards and 187 receiving yards. On the Georgia State side, Darren Grainger has been impressive, with 803 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. Marcus Carroll has been the leading rusher for Georgia State, with 358 yards and seven touchdowns.

This Sun Belt showdown promises to be an exciting game between two talented teams. Tune in to see who comes out on top in this battle on the football field.

Definitions:

– FBS: Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football in the United States.

– Sun Belt: The Sun Belt Conference, a collegiate athletic conference that participates in the NCAA’s Division I.

Sources:

– ESPN: ESPN.com

– Fubo: Fubo.tv

– Data Skrive: DataSkrive.com