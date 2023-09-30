Georgia Southern Eagles to Face Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt Showdown

The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) are gearing up to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in a highly anticipated Sun Belt Conference matchup at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles have been strong on offense this season, ranking 17th in the country with an average of 480.0 total yards per game. However, their defense has been a bit more vulnerable, ranking 50th in total defense with 334.3 yards allowed per game. On the other side, Coastal Carolina has been averaging 31.5 points per game on offense, placing them 56th in the FBS. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 20.0 points per game, ranking 44th in the nation.

This showdown promises to be an exciting battle between two Sun Belt opponents with potent offenses. Coastal Carolina’s quarterback, Grayson McCall, has already amassed 1,003 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his throws with five touchdowns and two interceptions. McCall will look to connect with his top receiver, Jared Brown, who has already recorded 208 receiving yards and one touchdown this season. The Chanticleers’ rushing attack will be led Braydon Bennett, who has scored two touchdowns on 34 carries.

On the other side of the field, the Eagles will rely on their quarterback Davis Brin, who has thrown for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns but has also thrown seven interceptions. OJ Arnold will be the key playmaker in the rushing game for Georgia Southern, having recorded 256 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. The Eagles’ receiving corps will be led Derwin Burgess Jr., who has tallied 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

As the game unfolds, both teams will aim to capitalize on their offensive strengths while trying to improve their defensive performances. It will be a battle of wills as each team strives to outscore the other and secure a conference victory.

