Clemson Tigers Prepare for ACC Clash Against Syracuse Orange

The Clemson Tigers (2-2) are gearing up for an ACC showdown against the Syracuse Orange (4-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on September 30, 2023.

Clemson has been performing well on both offense and defense this season. They currently rank 21st in total offense, averaging 474.3 yards per game, and 8th in total defense, allowing only 262.8 yards per game. Syracuse, on the other hand, has excelled on both sides of the ball as well. They rank 6th in points per game, with an average of 44.3, and 7th in points surrendered per game, allowing only 10.8.

To catch all the action, tune in to ABC at 12:00 PM ET. If you prefer to stream the game, you can watch it on Fubo. The game will take place in Syracuse, New York, at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Looking at some key statistics, Clemson’s offense ranks 27th in yards per game, while Syracuse’s offense ranks 11th. Defensively, Clemson ranks 7th in yards allowed per game, while Syracuse ranks 15th. Both teams have been solid in the rushing and passing games, with Clemson ranking 28th in rush yards per game and 37th in pass yards per game, while Syracuse ranks 16th and 22nd, respectively.

Some standout players for Clemson include Cade Klubnik, who has thrown for 976 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Will Shipley leads the team in rushing yards with 292 and has also contributed in the passing game with 15 catches for 96 yards. On the receiving end, Beaux Collins leads the team with 226 yards and one touchdown.

For Syracuse, Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards and six touchdowns. He has also been a threat on the ground, with 316 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. LeQuint Allen has been the team’s leading rusher with 311 yards and six touchdowns. Damien Alford leads the team in receiving with 247 yards and one touchdown.

As the Clemson Tigers take on the Syracuse Orange, both teams will be looking to continue their strong performances on both offense and defense. It’s sure to be an exciting ACC clash.

Definitions:

– ACC: Atlantic Coast Conference, a collegiate athletic conference in the United States

– JMA Wireless Dome: a sports venue located in Syracuse, New York

– Total offense: an offensive football statistic that measures a team’s overall offensive production in terms of yards gained

– Total defense: a defensive football statistic that measures a team’s ability to prevent opponents from gaining yards

– Points per game: the average number of points scored a team in a game

– Rush yards per game: the average number of rushing yards gained a team in a game

– Pass yards per game: the average number of passing yards gained a team in a game

