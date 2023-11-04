The Citadel Bulldogs Gear Up to Face Mercer Bears in Southern Conference Showdown

The upcoming game between the Citadel Bulldogs and Mercer Bears promises to be an exciting Southern Conference matchup. Scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, both teams are ready to give it their all on the field.

The Bulldogs have faced some challenges this season, particularly in terms of offensive and defensive performance. Ranking 121st in offensive yards per game and 122nd in defensive yards per game allowed, the Citadel will need to step up their game to compete against a formidable opponent like Mercer.

On the other hand, the Mercer Bears have been a solid team this season. With a 6-3 record, they have shown strength both offensively and defensively. Ranking 42nd in offensive yards per game and 86th in defensive yards per game allowed, the Bears have the upper hand statistically.

Fans can catch all the action of this exciting game on ESPN+, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. Those who prefer to stream the game can also tune in through ESPN’s official website.

If you’re looking to follow the Bulldogs or Bears throughout the season, Fubo and ESPN+ provide great options to watch college football games. With a wide range of coverage, fans can enjoy the thrill of every game.

For the Citadel Bulldogs, Graeson Underwood has been the standout quarterback with 760 passing yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Wallace and Johnny Crawford III have been key contributors in the running game. On the Mercer Bears side, Carter Peevy has been impressive as a dual-threat quarterback, with 1,794 passing yards and nine touchdowns, along with 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Ty James and Devron Harper have been reliable receivers for the Bears.

As these two teams clash on the gridiron, fans can expect an intense battle for Southern Conference supremacy. The game will showcase the skills and determination of the players as they strive for victory. So, be sure to tune in and support your favorite team during this exciting matchup.