How to Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Stream Online

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa match is set to kick off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on Sunday, and it promises to be an exciting game for early risers. While Chelsea is the likely favorite to win, Aston Villa’s recent mixed performances suggest that the outcome could go either way. Whether you’re a fan of Chelsea or Aston Villa, we’ll guide you on how to stream the match live online.

To watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium. The service costs $6 per month and provides access to a variety of Premier League matches. In addition to live sports, you’ll also have access to a wide selection of movies and TV shows. It’s worth noting that there are ads that play during the streaming content. Some of the popular shows available on Peacock include “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” “Twisted Metal,” “New Girl,” and “The Blacklist.” As for movies, you can enjoy the John Wick movies, the Fast & Furious saga, and many others. While there is no free trial for Peacock TV, the extensive content library makes it worth subscribing to.

If you’re traveling abroad and still want to catch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) like NordVPN. Geo-restrictions often prevent access to your streaming services when you’re outside the country. By using NordVPN, you can select a US-based server and connect to Peacock through that server. This makes your connection appear as if you’re still in the United States, allowing you to easily watch the match. NordVPN offers enhanced security compared to public Wi-Fi networks, providing peace of mind when you’re online.

In summary, to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream, subscribe to Peacock Premium for $6 per month. If you’re traveling abroad, use a VPN like NordVPN topass geo-restrictions. Enjoy the exciting match and the range of content available on Peacock!

Sources:

– Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

– NordVPN