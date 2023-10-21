Charlotte 49ers vs East Carolina Pirates: AAC Clash

The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) will face off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) in an AAC clash on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be held at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Both teams have struggled offensively this season. East Carolina ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense, averaging only 19.2 points per game. On the defensive side, they have performed slightly better, allowing an average of 26.5 points per game, ranking them 75th in the nation. Charlotte’s offense has been even worse, ranking ninth-worst with only 303.5 total yards per game. However, their defense has been more productive, surrendering an average of 381.5 total yards per contest, placing them at 78th in the nation.

The statistics show that both teams have struggled to move the ball consistently, particularly in the passing game. Charlotte has averaged 170.2 passing yards per game, ranking them 117th in the nation. East Carolina hasn’t fared much better, averaging 173.2 passing yards per game, placing them at 116th. Both teams have also been prone to turnovers, with East Carolina and Charlotte each having 10 turnovers this season.

Key players to watch for Charlotte include Trexler Ivey, their leading passer with 601 yards and two touchdowns. Jalon Jones leads the team in rushing, with 319 yards and three touchdowns. For East Carolina, Alex Flinn has thrown for 649 yards and one touchdown, but also has six interceptions. Rahjai Harris has been their leading rusher, with 250 yards and four touchdowns.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch college football action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

