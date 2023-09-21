Double Elimination Takes Center Stage on “The Challenge: USA”

Tonight’s episode of “The Challenge: USA” on CBS promises an exciting double elimination as tensions rise among the contestants. Titled “A Less Perfect Union,” the episode is set to air at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The upcoming double elimination puts alliances to the test, with host T.J. making the dramatic announcement. As the connection between Alyssa S. and Tyler continues to grow, the target on their backs also increases. The episode is sure to deliver plenty of thrilling moments and unexpected twists.

“The Challenge: USA” invites reality show cast members from popular CBS shows, including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race,” and, of course, “The Challenge,” to compete in contests set in Croatia. Divided into three teams, the contestants vie for the ultimate prize of $500,000, which will be split between the last man and woman standing.

Several contestants have already been eliminated, including Sebastian Noel, Monte Taylor, Tiffany Mitchell, Alyssa Lopez, Dusty Harris, Paulie Calafiore, Luis Colon, Amanda Garcia, Jonna (Mannion) Stephens, and Ameerah Jones. With only a handful of competitors remaining, the pressure intensifies as the stakes get higher.

The remaining contestants include “The Challenge” veterans Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, as well as cast members from “Survivor” such as Michaela Bradshaw, Cassidy Clark, Michele Fitzgerald, Chanelle Howell, Chris Underwood, and Desi Williams. Representing “Big Brother” are Tyler Crispen, Josh Martinez, Faysal Shafaat, and Alyssa Snider.

Fans who want to catch all the action can tune in to CBS on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+ for a live stream of the show. These platforms offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to experience the excitement without cable.

