The Challenge: USA Episode “The Treason for the Season” Recap

In the latest episode of “The Challenge: USA” on CBS, titled “The Treason for the Season,” tensions rise as the competition reaches its penultimate stage. A terrifying challenge awaits one competitor, who must confront their greatest fear. The stakes are high as a double elimination puts alliances to the test, leading to a shocking betrayal.

Last week, Michele Fitzgerald from “Survivor” was eliminated, narrowing down the pool of contestants. This reality show brings together cast members from CBS shows like “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race,” and “The Challenge,” who compete in intense contests set in Croatia. Divided into three teams, the remaining participants battle it out for a chance to win the ultimate grand prize of $500,000, to be split between one man and one woman.

The remaining contestants in this episode include “The Challenge” veterans Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Cory Wharton, alongside “Survivor” cast members Michaela Bradshaw, Cassidy Clark, Chanelle Howell, Chris Underwood, and Desi Williams. Rounding out the lineup are “Big Brother” housemates Josh Martinez and Faysal Shafaat.

For those looking to catch the show without a cable subscription, several streaming services offer a solution. DirecTV Stream provides access to over 100 channels, including ABC, HGTV, Hallmark, Bravo, BET, Discovery, and more. FuboTV offers over 100 live and on-demand channels, featuring AMC, E!, HGTV, ESPN, NBC Sports, NFL Network, and others. Paramount+ includes CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Smithsonian Channel, along with exclusive sports and original content.

Don’t miss out on the gripping drama and fierce competition of “The Challenge: USA.” Tune in to CBS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, to witness the thrilling events unfold in “The Treason for the Season” episode.

Definitions:

– “The Challenge: USA” – Reality show where cast members from CBS programs compete in contests.

– Double elimination – Process in which two contestants are removed from the competition at once.

– Alliances – Collaborative partnerships between contestants to further their individual or shared goals.

Sources: CBS, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+