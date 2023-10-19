The Challenge: USA Season 2 Finale: Who Will Take Home the $500,000 Prize?

The season finale of “The Challenge: USA” is set to air on Thursday, October 19th at 10 p.m. ET. This episode, titled “The Pursuit of Glory,” will determine the eight competitors who will make it to the final round and vie for their share of the $500,000 prize.

The episode will be broadcast on CBS, but viewers can also stream it live on platforms such as fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount Plus (free trial). For those who miss the live broadcast, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus.

In the previous episode, Michaela showcased her determination conquering her fear of heights and winning her second high altitude Daily Challenge of the season, alongside Chris. With Michaela in power, Desi and Chanelle were deemed safe from elimination. Chris aimed to target a strong male competitor in Faysal, while the women’s alliance remained intact and Cassidy became the direct vote once again.

However, the rest of the house felt that Chanelle needed to prove herself and stop relying on Desi and Michaela’s successes. Chanelle ultimately faced Cassidy in the arena and emerged victorious. On the men’s side, Josh’s plan to blindside Bananas backfired, leading him to face off against Faysal in the Hall Brawl. Faysal used an unorthodox strategy to secure a win.

“The Challenge: USA” brings together reality stars from popular CBS shows like “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race,” and “Love Island” to compete in a highly unpredictable and demanding game. The CBS all-stars will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves as they vie for a chance to join the upcoming “The Challenge: Global Championship” streaming on Paramount Plus.

Don’t miss the thrilling season finale of “The Challenge: USA” as the remaining contestants battle it out for their chance at glory and the $500,000 prize.

