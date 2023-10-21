Central Michigan Chippewas Face Off Against Ball State Cardinals in MAC Showdown

The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) will be hitting the road to take on the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) in an exciting MAC showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be held at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

Central Michigan’s offense has been averaging 22.7 points per game, ranking them 104th in the FBS. On the defensive side, they have been giving up an average of 30.6 points per game, placing them at 102nd in the nation. Ball State, on the other hand, ranks among the worst in total yards per game, with only 288 yards. However, they have been more effective defensively and currently rank 69th in the FBS, surrendering an average of 374.9 yards per game.

The key statistics for this matchup reveal that Central Michigan has been averaging 334.4 yards per game on offense (90th rank), while Ball State has been averaging 288 yards per game (116th rank). Defensively, Central Michigan has been giving up an average of 402.3 yards (111th rank), while Ball State has given up 374.9 yards (88th rank).

Leading the way for Central Michigan is quarterback Jase Bauer, who has thrown for 1,060 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 200 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Myles Bailey has been the top rusher for the team with 358 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Jesse Prewitt III and Chris Parker have been the primary targets for Bauer, with Prewitt leading the team in receptions and yards.

For Ball State, quarterback Layne Hatcher has been solid, throwing for 566 yards and four touchdowns without any interceptions. Running back Marquez Cooper has rushed for 422 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Qian Magwood leads the team with 260 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Fans can catch all the action of this game on ESPN+ at 3:30 PM ET. It promises to be an exciting matchup between these two MAC rivals.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. “Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info.” © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.