New Article: Celtics Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Nets on the Road

The Boston Celtics (4-0) are heading into a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) with a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nets have also been on a roll, winning their last three games. This highly anticipated matchup is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Celtics have shown their prowess in shooting, with a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season. This was 1.2% higher than the shooting percentage of their opponents, the Nets. Boston recorded a remarkable 44-5 straight-up record when shooting better than 46.3% from the field.

In terms of rebounding, the Celtics were a force to be reckoned with, ranking seventh in the NBA. On the other hand, the Nets ranked 28th in rebounding last season.

With an average of 117.9 points per game, the Celtics outscored the Nets 5.4 points. Boston had a stellar 45-9 record when scoring more than 112.5 points, showing their ability to dominate games offensively.

As the Celtics look to extend their winning streak and the Nets aim to continue their impressive run, basketball fans are in for an exhilarating matchup. Make sure to tune in and witness the excitement unfold.