The Cleveland Cavaliers Face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an Exciting Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are set to go head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s a matchup that promises to be action-packed and intense, and fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown.

In this article, we will delve into some key insights and statistics about both teams leading up to the game. We’ll also provide information on how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo, so you don’t miss a single moment of the game. Let’s get started!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When and where is the Cavaliers vs. Thunder game taking place?

The game will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Q: Can I watch the game live?

Yes, you can catch the game live signing up for a free trial of Fubo, a streaming platform that offers access to a variety of sports channels.

Q: What are some interesting statistics about the Cavaliers and the Thunder?

– Last season, the Cavaliers made 48.8% of their shots from the field, which was slightly higher than the Thunder’s opponent field goal percentage.

– Cleveland had a strong record of 35-16 in games where they shot above 47.4% from the field.

– The Thunder ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, while the Cavaliers finished 25th.

– Both teams had a relatively close scoring average, with the Cavaliers scoring 112.3 points per game and the Thunder giving up 116.4 points per game.

Q: Are there any notable injuries?

As of now, the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen is out with an ankle injury, while Darius Garland and Dean Wade are both listed as questionable due to hamstring and illness, respectively. Ricky Rubio is also out for personal reasons.

Don’t miss out on the excitement as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out on the court. Tune in to the game and witness the thrilling action firsthand.