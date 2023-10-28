The Cleveland Cavaliers Ready to Take on the Indiana Pacers in Central Division Showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) are gearing up to face off against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in an exciting Central Division matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 28, 2023. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and fans can expect a thrilling showdown on the court.

Although the original article provided information on how to watch the game live, we will focus on the key aspects of the matchup and the teams’ performance stats.

Both teams had contrasting seasons in terms of shooting percentages, with the Cavaliers shooting at an impressive 48.8% from the field, slightly higher than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to their opponents. This indicates that the Cavaliers’ shooting prowess may have an advantage over the Pacers’ defense.

The Pacers struggled in rebounding last season, ranking 24th in the NBA, while the Cavaliers finished just one spot behind at 25th. This aspect of the game will be crucial, as both teams will be striving to secure second-chance opportunities and limit their opponent’s offensive rebounds.

On the offensive end, the Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game last season, while the Pacers allowed an average of 119.5 points. When the Cavaliers surpassed this scoring mark, they boasted an impressive 10-3 record. It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers can exploit the Pacers’ defensive weaknesses and put up a high-scoring performance.

Furthermore, the Cavaliers had a notable advantage when playing at home last season, averaging 113.2 points per game compared to 111.3 points on the road. This home-court advantage, coupled with their slightly better three-point shooting percentage at home (36.6%), may give them an edge against the Pacers.

In terms of injuries, the Cavaliers will be without point guard Ricky Rubio and center Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland’s status for the game remains questionable due to a hamstring injury. These absences will undoubtedly impact the Cavaliers’ lineup and rotation, creating opportunities for other players to step up and make an impact.

