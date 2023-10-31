New York Knicks to Take on Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Clash

The New York Knicks (1-2) are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) in an exciting NBA matchup on October 31, 2023. This highly anticipated game will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both teams bring their unique strengths into this game. Last season, the Cavaliers showcased an impressive 48.8% shooting percentage, surpassing the 46.2% opponent field goal percentage given up the Knicks. When the Cavaliers shot above 46.2%, they boasted a solid 39-19 straight up record.

One area where the Knicks excelled last season was offensive rebounding. They finished third in the league in this category, while the Cavaliers ranked 25th. Additionally, the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per game to their opponents, which was only 0.8 points higher than the Cavaliers’ scoring average of 112.3 points per game.

Considering home and away performance, the Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.3 points per game on the road. On defense, they allowed 105 points per game at home and 108.8 points per game away. Interestingly, while the Cavaliers sank fewer three-pointers on the road than at home, their shooting percentage from beyond the arc was higher on away games.

As the game approaches, it is important to note some key injuries on both teams. The Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome are all currently sidelined. Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell for the Cavaliers are questionable for the game due to hamstring injuries.

