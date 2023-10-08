The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 5 Matchup Preview

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to face the Carolina Panthers in their Week 5 matchup at Ford Field. Coming off a decisive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are now 3-1 and looking to continue their success. In contrast, the Panthers are one of the two winless teams left in the NFL, and their offense has been struggling under head coach Frank Reich.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET. If you are unable to watch the game on cable, there are various streaming options available. One cost-effective way is through a subscription to Sling TV, which currently has a deal offering 50% off your first month. Sling TV provides access to FOX, the channel airing the game, and comes with free cloud-based DVR recording space.

Another option is NFL+, the official streaming service of the National Football League. For an annual subscription fee, you can watch live NFL games on your mobile device, including local and primetime matchups. ESPN+ is also an excellent choice for watching the game, along with other NFL games airing on ESPN. ESPN+ offers access to the ManningCast airing on ESPN2 as well.

If you’re looking to watch the Panthers vs. Lions game for free, Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service might be the solution. Fubo provides almost every channel you’ll need to watch the NFL regular season, including those broadcasting nationally or on NFL Network. They offer a seven-day free trial, allowing you to stream the game without any cost.

In conclusion, the Week 5 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers promises to be an interesting battle. The Lions will be seeking revenge after their loss to the Panthers last season, while the Panthers are desperate for their first win. Make sure to tune in to catch all the action.

