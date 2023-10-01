St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Game Info and Matchup Preview

Summary:

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds in an upcoming game at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET. The Cardinals have had a mixed performance this season. Their batting average of .249 ranks 17th in the league, and they have scored 715 total runs. However, they have hit 209 home runs, placing them 12th in Major League Baseball. On the pitching side, their staff has an ERA of 4.77, which ranks 24th in the majors. Their probable starting pitcher for this game is Miles Mikolas, who has a record of 8-13 this season.

The Cardinals have shown power at the plate, with their 209 home runs ranking 12th in the league. They have also displayed an above-average slugging percentage of .416, ranking them 13th in Major League Baseball. However, their batting average of .249 puts them in the middle of the pack. They have scored 715 total runs this season, ranking 19th in the majors.

On the pitching side, the Cardinals have struggled. They have a team ERA of 4.77, which places them 24th in the majors. Their staff has a combined 1.461 WHIP, which is the fourth-highest in MLB. They also average 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, ranking them 29th in the majors.

Miles Mikolas is set to start for the Cardinals in this matchup. Mikolas has a record of 8-13 this season and has earned a quality start in 13 of his 34 appearances. In his last outing, he gave up only one earned run in seven innings pitched.

With both teams looking to end their season on a high note, this game is sure to be an exciting matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

