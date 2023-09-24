Cardinals vs. Padres: Final Game of Series at PETCO Park

The San Diego Padres will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their three-game series at PETCO Park. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals have had a solid performance in terms of batting this season, ranking 10th in the MLB with 205 home runs. They also have a team slugging percentage of .418, which is 12th in the league. However, their team batting average of .250 places them 14th among all MLB teams.

In terms of scoring runs, the Cardinals have scored 690 runs this season, ranking 18th in the majors with an average of 4.5 runs per game. Their on-base percentage of .326 puts them at 11th in the league.

In terms of pitching, the Cardinals rank 29th in the MLB in strikeouts per nine innings with 7.6. Their ERA of 4.71 places them at 23rd in the league, and their pitching staff has a WHIP of 1.453, which is the fourth-worst in the majors.

The Cardinals’ starting pitcher for the game will be Drew Rom, who has a record of 1-3 this season. In his last outing, Rom gave up five earned runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He has yet to earn a quality start this season.

Overall, the Cardinals have had an up-and-down season. They have struggled in certain areas, such as pitching, but have shown promise in others, such as their home run and slugging numbers.

