Cardinals vs. Brewers: Key Matchup at American Family Field

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will face off against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET. Don’t miss this exciting game and sign up for Fubo to catch all the action throughout the year!

The Cardinals have showcased their power at the plate this season, hitting 207 home runs to rank 11th in the league. With a team slugging percentage of .416, they are sitting at 12th in the majors. Their team batting average of .249 places them in the middle of the pack among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored a total of 698 runs this season, ranking them 19th in the majors. They have also shown discipline at the plate with the 10th-best strikeout rate among MLB offenses. However, the Cardinals’ pitching staff has struggled, with an ERA of 4.71 and a WHIP of 1.453, both below league average.

Dakota Hudson will take the mound as the Cardinals’ probable starting pitcher. In his last appearance, Hudson allowed two earned runs in six innings while giving up nine hits. So far this season, he has made 11 starts and recorded four quality starts. Hudson aims to extend his streak of pitching five or more innings.

This game will be a critical matchup between two competitive teams. Tune in to see how the Brewers and Cardinals perform as they battle it out on the field.

Definitions:

– ERA: Earned Run Average measures the number of earned runs a pitcher allows per nine innings.

– WHIP: Walks plus Hits divided Innings Pitched, a statistic used to measure a pitcher’s effectiveness.

– Quality Start: A start in which a pitcher goes at least six innings and allows three earned runs or fewer.

Source: Data Skrive