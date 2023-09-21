Cardinals vs. Brewers: Preview and Matchup Breakdown

In the final game of a four-game series, the St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. You can watch this game on Fubo and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook to add to the excitement.

The Cardinals have been performing well offensively this season, averaging 1.3 home runs per game, ranking them 10th in MLB with a total of 204 home runs. They also have a .421 slugging percentage, placing them 11th in the league. Although they have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors at .251, they have the No. 17 offense, scoring an average of 4.5 runs per game.

On the pitching side, the Cardinals’ staff has struggled this season. They have a team ERA of 4.73, ranking them 23rd in MLB. They also have the fourth-highest WHIP in the league at 1.452. However, Miles Mikolas, their probable starting pitcher for this game, has had a decent season with a 4.84 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched. Mikolas will be looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings.

As for the Brewers, they have been in solid form, winning three out of the four games in this series so far. Their offensive numbers are not as impressive as the Cardinals’, with a .238 batting average and a .393 slugging percentage. However, they have a strong pitching staff, with a team ERA of 3.34, the second-best in the majors. Wade Miley will be taking the mound for the Brewers in this game.

In conclusion, the Cardinals will be aiming to salvage a win in the final game of the series, while the Brewers will be looking to extend their winning streak. It promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams.

