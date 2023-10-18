Ottawa Senators to Face Washington Capitals in NHL Showdown

At 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, the Ottawa Senators will take on the Washington Capitals in what is expected to be an exhilarating NHL matchup. Both teams are coming off recent victories and will be looking to build on their momentum.

To catch the action, NHL fans can tune in to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle, where over 1,000 out-of-market games and original programming are available for streaming. Additionally, viewers can also watch the game on Senators Live Stream or their preferred TV channel.

The Capitals’ performance during the 2022 season showcased both their strengths and areas for improvement. They gave up a total of 261 goals, averaging 3.2 goals against per game, placing them 18th in the league. On offense, they scored 253 goals, averaging 3.1 goals per game, ranking 20th in the league. With a -8 goal differential, they finished 20th overall. Their power-play conversion rate of 21.22% positioned them at 16th in the league, scoring 52 power-play goals on 245 chances.

Meanwhile, the Senators’ defensive stats revealed similar trends. They allowed a total of 270 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game, ranking 20th in the league. Offensively, they scored 259 goals, averaging 3.2 goals per game, placing them 18th overall. With a goal differential of -11, they finished with the 21st-ranked goal differential. Their power-play conversion rate of 23.53% was the eighth-best in the league, capitalizing on 72 power-play goals from 306 chances.

Key players to watch in this matchup include Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and T.J. Oshie for the Capitals, and Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, and Drake Batherson for the Senators. These players have displayed outstanding performances in various categories such as goals, assists, points, takeaways, and faceoff win percentages.

As the puck drops, fans can expect an exciting clash between these two teams, each seeking to secure another victory. Don’t miss out on this NHL showdown!

